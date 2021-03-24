Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $3.06

Gas prices will down by $3.06 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $135.44 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $138.27.

All other prices have been cut.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $3.06 per litre to sell for $127.50.

Ultra low Sulphur diesel will sell for $131.90 following a decrease of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $3.06 to sell for $101.78.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $2.08 to sell for $44.40, while butane will move down by $2.94 to sell for $53.62 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

