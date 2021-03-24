Grange pays tribute to Wayne DaCosta

Minister of Culture and Sport, Olivia Grange, today paid tribute to legendary racehorse trainer, Wayne DaCosta, who has died.

DaCosta passed away today.

He had been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of the West Indies for the past few weeks.

WATCH: Make it Legendary | Wayne DaCosta

The 18-time champion trainer had been on a ventilator.

Grange, in a statement, indicated that she had been praying for his full recovery, noting that she had heard through his son, Jason, that Wayne was regaining his strength.



In Photo: Olivia Grange Olivia Grange

She says she was left shocked to receive the very sad news of his passing.

Grange says DaCosta served horse racing with distinction.

“His contribution has been mammoth and his impact will continue to be felt for a long time. Wayne DaCosta is simply one of the greatest trainers that Jamaica has produced and he quite rightly won the trainers’ title a record 18 times,” she said.

“If horse racing is indeed the sport of kings, then Wayne wore his crown with distinction,” Grange added.

