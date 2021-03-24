Justice Ministry intensifies efforts to address child abuse

The Ministry of Justice will be intensifying efforts to address the use of abusive methods by some parents and guardians in disciplining children.

This is in light of concerns surrounding the connection between child abuse and the deviant behaviours exhibited by young people.

“I am very disturbed about the level of abuses that are being engaged in by parents and community members on the children of our country,” said Portfolio Minister, Delroy Chuck, at a recent JIS Think Tank.

“There are so many cases of not only anecdotal but actual abuses of our children in the name of discipline. I think that children can be disciplined in a more humane and verbal manner rather than the harsh punitive stick,” he noted.

“Let me say that the Ministry of Justice is aware that these incidents are occurring, that our children are being abused and these abused children are the very ones who get into delinquent behaviour in their teen years,” he pointed out.

As part of measures to address the issue, he said that the Government will be promoting the increased use of Alternative Dispute Resolution methods.

“What we plan to do is to really… invade the communities… to further roll-out restorative justice, child diversion, and mediation,” Chuck told JIS News, noting that parents will be among the target groups.

He said that the Ministry is looking to work with the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) as a critical partner in addressing the issue of child abuse.

National Child Diversion Consultant, Ruth Carey, indicated that initial conversations have been held with the NPSC to provide support for parents.

“We have not yet finalised an agreement but where we see that parents need support in the parishes, we reach out to them,” she noted.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.