Man imprisoned for Dexter Pottinger’s murder gets jail time for killing woman

The Corporate Area make-up and graphic artist currently in prison for the murder of fashion designer Dexter Pottinger was today sentenced to 14 years and 10 months for the 2016 killing of 20-year-old Alexia Beepat.

Romario Brown, who had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, was sentenced by Justice Cresencia Brown Beckford in the Home Circuit Court.

The sentence will begin after he completes the 12-year prison term that he is currently serving for Pottinger’s death.

That sentence was handed down in May 2019 after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to facts outlined in the case, Brown and Beepat were engaging in intercourse when an argument developed and he “squeezed her throat and kicked her off the bed”.

Brown, 24, fled the scene following the incident but was picked up by security camera footage.

Also, phone records showed that he was the last person to spoke to Beepat.

Brown was later found with Beepat's phone and a laptop belonging to her boyfriend.

Brown was subsequently charged with murder and simple larceny.

However, according to Brown, he had no intention to kill her.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to killing the young women but in January indicated through his attorney Anthony Williams to the court that he wanted to enter a plea of guilty to manslaughter instead.

As a result, the Crown indicated that it was willing to accept a plea on the lesser charge since there was no intent.

It offered no evidence on the simple larceny charge.

Brown had been out on bail for the murder of Beepat when he stabbed Pottinger to death in 2017 after claiming that the designer made sexual advances towards him.

Pottinger's body was found with 20 stab wounds at his home in Kingston.

- Tanesha Mundle

