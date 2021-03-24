No vaccination at Portmore Seventh-day Adventist Church this Saturday

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Central Jamaica has distance itself from an announcement by the Ministry of Health and Wellness that vaccinations will be administered at the Portmore Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Catherine this Saturday.

That announcement came from the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dunstan Bryan, at a press conference yesterday.

The Ministry, among other things, used the briefing to indicate that it would be undertaking a vaccination blitz on Saturday at locations across the country including at the church.

But, in a statement today, Deon Henry, Health Ministries Director of the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, stated that at this point there is no arrangement to use the church’s facilities for the purpose of a vaccination drive.

“However, the church stands ready to assist the Government in its effort to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic if necessary,” Henry said.

“We sincerely hope that this misunderstanding will not have persons turning up at the church for vaccination on Saturday,” she said.

