St Ann pastor arrested over remarks made against PM

Brown’s Town, St Ann pastor Reverend Peter Chambers is in police custody facing questioning over public remarks made against Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

A team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) swooped down on his home in Orange Hill early this morning and whisked him off to lock-up.

Allegations are that a quantity of foreign currencies was also seized in the operation.

Chambers has been waging a campaign on social media platforms against Holness and the Government’s measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He sparked a lot of controversy when, in one of his videos, he charged that the Prime Minister had to “go down” as he claimed that Holness was fighting against the church.

As part of its containment measures, the government has placed limits on places of worship.

Some deemed the “go down” and other remarks made by the pastor as threatening and might have ultimately led to his arrest early Wednesday morning.

