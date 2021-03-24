Taxi operator charged following cocaine, ganja seizure

Thirty-six-year-old taxi operator Raphael Salmon has been charged with illegal possession of cocaine and illegal possession of ganja following a police operation in Barbican Road, St Andrew.

The police say about 11:30 on Monday night Salmon, who is from Whitehall district, St Thomas, was held during a stop and search operation.

They say his vehicle was searched and several plastic bags of ganja and cocaine were seized.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is to appear before the court on Thursday, March 25.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.