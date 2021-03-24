Three more COVID-19 deaths, 439 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded three COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 545.

The deceased are a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, a 62-year-old man from St Thomas and a 74-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 93.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 75.

Meanwhile, there were 439 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 96 years, pushing the total to 36,670 with 19,253 being active.

Of the new cases, 252 are men and 187 are women.

In the meantime, there were 128 more recoveries, increasing the total to 16,618.

Some 451 persons are in hospital with 62 being moderately ill and 42 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 25,444 are at home.

