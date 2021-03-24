Tommy Lee Sparta to serve 3 years in prison for gun possession

Dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta has been sentenced to a total of five years in relation to the seizure of an illegal gun.

The entertainer, whose given name Leroy Russell, was today sentenced to three years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

He had pleaded guilty to the offences.

The sentences are however to run concurrently, so he will only serve three years.

Tommy Lee was arrested last December after he was found with a firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston.

He was held by members of the police SWAT division.

He was subsequently charged and brought before the court.

The entertainer was represented by attorneys-at-law Tom Tavares Finson QC and Donahue Martin.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.