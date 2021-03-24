Woman charged for murder of 84-y-o grandmother in Manchester

The Manchester Police have charged the granddaughter of 84-year-old Advira Wilson-Palmer, whose body was found in a chicken coop, for her murder.

The 27-year-old, whose given name at birth is Ramalia Polkins, is said by police to have done a deed poll and changed her name to Sherine Bradbery.

However, the police could not immediately confirm if there is proof of the deed poll in the possession of the authorities.

Wilson-Palmer's body was found about 8:00 a.m. on Monday lying in a chicken coop to the back of her house with stab wounds by residents.

The police were later alerted and the granddaughter was taken into custody.

She was charged last evening.

The police have not yet confirmed when she will appear in court.

