458 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 546.

The deceased is a 75-year-old from St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, there were 458 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 98 years, pushing the total to 37,128 with 19,589 being active.

Of the new infections, 206 are men, 251 are women and one case is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 121 more recoveries, increasing the total to 16,739.

Some 429 persons are in hospital with 54 being moderately ill and 44 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 22,356 are at home.

