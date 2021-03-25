Cabinet approves acquisition of Westmoreland Family Court premises

Cabinet has given approval for the acquisition of a property in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, at a cost of $38,500,000, for the continued operation of the Family Court.

The property is located on Rose Street in the town.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during the post-Cabinet press briefing held virtually on Wednesday.

She noted that in 2019, the owners indicated their willingness to sell the property where the Westmoreland Family Court and the Victim Support Unit are located, under a lease arrangement.

The Ministry of Justice was invited to commission a valuation from the National Land Agency to facilitate negotiations for the final sale price of the premises.

“The Ministry had indicated its interest in acquiring the property for the continued use of the Westmoreland Family Court and Victim Support Unit. The relocation of the Westmoreland Family Court from its current location was not recommended… given the cost to establish another court and the inevitable inconvenience to the court staffers and residents of the parish,” Williams said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.