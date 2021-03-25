Changes to prisoner visits at Kingston Central Police Station

The public is being advised that due to the recent changes to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, the schedule for prisoner visits at the Kingston Central Police Station in Kingston has been amended.

The new schedule is as follows:

* Saturday, March 27

* Saturday, April 3

* Saturday, April 10

The visiting time has also been adjusted.

Visits will only be accommodated between 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

