Farmers and fishers exempted under curfew orders

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is reminding farmers and fishers that they are exempted from the recently imposed curfew orders, which will take effect on March 27.

Portfolio Minister Floyd Green says the intention is not to impede farmers and fishers from carrying out their work.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced new curfew orders with the measures beginning at midday on Saturday, March 27 and continuing until 5:00 am on Monday, March 29.

Similar orders have been made for weekends following until April 12.

