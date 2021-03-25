JPS calls off planned St Andrew power blackout during COVID lockdown

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has called off plans for a half-day power blackout in sections of St Andrew on Saturday.

This morning, the JPS announced via social media that from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday, there would be a maintenance outage for the communities of Toronto Avenue, Calgary Crescent, Tamarind Avenue, Tamarind Grove, the entire Seaward Drive and its environs, Olympic Way, Woodpecker Avenue and Bayfarm Road.

The blackout would coincide with the expected shopping rush as well as the weekend COVID containment lockdown which begins at noon on Saturday.

Following intense public protest on social media, the JPS announced that it would be calling off the maintenance outage until further notice.

“We understand that these are stressful times for so many and we ourselves are challenged with balancing our role of keeping the system performing at its best for you, while giving you comfort and convenience,” said a company spokesperson in a tweet.

The JPS said although the work that has to be done is very important in maintaining reliability and preventing unforeseen outages, a scheduled blackout at this time may be particularly challenging for persons affected by the impending lockdown.

