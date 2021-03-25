JUTC to reduce service on curfew weekends, Easter holiday period

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it will be operating a reduced service for essential and frontline staff on the weekends of the curfew and during the Easter holiday period.

The JUTC says this follows recent adjustments to the curfew hours by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

JUTC corporate communications manager Cecil Thoms says the bus company will provide normal service between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on weekdays.

However, the JUTC will provide reduced service on the weekends of the curfew and the Easter holiday period.”

He added that schedules are posted on the bus company’s website and social media pages.

Meanwhile, Thoms is appealing to customers to continue to wear their masks for the entire length of their journey when using public transportation.

He says while there has been an appreciable increase in mask-wearing, the JUTC has noticed a trend that upon entering the bus, customers tend to uncover their noses or take off the mask completely.

“We are appealing to customers to desist from this practice. Keep your mask on, ensuring that it covers your nose and mouth, and wear it for the full length of your journey until you get home. We want you to keep safe and be alive,” Thoms said.

