Labour Ministry’s Harbour Street office undergoing cleaning and sanitisation

The Harbour Street office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in downtown Kingston is to be close on Friday for comprehensive cleaning.

The Ministry says the premises will reopen for business on Monday, March 29.

It has apologises for the inconvenience caused.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.