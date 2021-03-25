May Pen examination depot closed for deep cleaning

The Island Traffic Authority is reporting that the May Pen Examination Depot has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The authority says persons who are scheduled for testing during the period of closure are being asked to contact the agency at 876-754-2814 or 876-754-2816.

Persons requiring the services of the May Pen Depot are encouraged to visit the next nearest depot as is convenient for urgent matters.

The depot will reopen on Monday, March 29.

The authority has apologised for any inconvenience caused and continues to encourage persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

