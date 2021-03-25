Morgan's Lane residents allege abuses by security forces, stage protest

Ruddy Mathison, Gleaner Writer

Residents of Morgan's Lane, off Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, have accused the security forces of misconduct and today staged a protest.

According to them, residents have been subjected to abuses since the security forces swooped down on the community early this morning.

A joint police-military operation was launched to help quell violence in the community.

"We really need justice. Man come from cross the road and kick off doors and fire shots, and ah we the soldier dem a harass, we really need justice," an irate resident, who asked not to be identified, told The Gleaner.

Other residents expressed similar sentiments.

During the operation, a number of men from the community were picked up by the security forces and taken in for processing.

In the meantime, some members of the St Catherine North Police staged a walk through the communities of Jones Avenue, Shelter Rock, and Denshire Pen in an effort to reassure residents of the support of the police.

Efforts to get a comment from the head of the St Catherine North Police Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers were unsuccessful with our news team being told that he was engaged in other activities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.