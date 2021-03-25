No COVID payouts for most private-school staff

More than half of private-school staff who had applied for grants last year to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 did not receive payouts because they did not meet the criteria, Education Minister Fayval Williams has said.

In a virtual press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on September 22, Williams announced that all teachers at independent schools would receive a one-off payment of $40,000, and support staff would receive $10,000. She said the request for salary support was made to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Despite this promise, which was also made by Williams’ predecessor, Karl Samuda, it was disclosed on Wednesday that only 2,144 of those who applied were deemed eligible.

A total of 6,350 employees, which includes teachers and administrative staff from private schools as well as early childhood institutions, had submitted information.

“We are currently in discussion with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service regarding the additional persons who had submitted information to see whether or not it is possible for more persons to be qualified,” said acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Dr Grace McLean.

A meeting was held with the president of the Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association, Dr Faithlyn Wilson, on Monday.

Wilson had some concerns, which she also shared with The Gleaner, and has also written to the registrar of independent schools. She said they would like to know the total payment that was made in connection with the special grant.

“We also need to be clear on the eligibility criteria for staff in independent schools because so far, the focus seems to have been on early childhood educators and non-academic staff, but the announcement that was made in the press did not target specifically that group,” she said.

A request was also made through the MOEYI to have the Ministry of Finance reopen the application for a period of 30 days so that those who are eligible and did not apply due to the misunderstanding could get the opportunity to do so.

Pandemic

The grant was promised following an appeal from the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) and JISA for help for private school educators as schools were ordered closed last year because of the pandemic.

Wilson said that the students and parents they serve continue to face varying challenges given the recent order for all schools, including private institutions to discontinue face-to-face classes.

“They [parents] have their own challenges that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly the financial challenge, and the fact of having to now pay for school fees in private schools and also pay for home care and supervision for their children,” she said.

She believes that the Government could ease the burden on parents of young children by allowing kindergartens to operate.

Currently, only daycare and nurseries have been granted permission to operate.

nadine.wilson@gleanerjm.com