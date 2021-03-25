Police searching for driver in fatal Spanish Town crash

The St Catherine North Police are appealing to the driver of the car involved in yesterday’s fatal crash along Fairfield Boulevard in Spanish Town to turn himself him.

The driver, who has been identified by the police as Andre Clarke, was admitted to hospital following the crash that claimed the life of 70-year-old Roy Michael Mowatt.

The driver, who reportedly suffered a broken leg, is said to have discharged himself from the hospital today.

The police are now seeking to locate him.

"We are asking Mr Clarke to report to the Spanish Town police station because we badly need his support in this matter," said Sergeant Donovan Barnes of the St Catherine North Police Traffic Department.

"We believe he can assist us in our investigations, so if anyone knows his whereabouts they can also contact the police."

It is reported that while travelling along the roadway Clarke lost control of his vehicle and hit Mowatt who was walking along the corridor.

One person has died from injuries after being hit in a motor vehicle crash along Fairfield Boulevard in Spanish Town, St Catherine. The circumstances were not immediately clear. However, the driver of this Toyota motor car has been rushed to hospital. #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/Krx23MbFWn — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) March 24, 2021

Mowatt was dragged by the car for some 30 metres before the vehicle came to a stop.

