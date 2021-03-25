Teen charged over fatal Kingston gun attack

A teen has been charged by the police in relation to a gun attack that left one person dead and two others injured.

The teen was charged on Tuesday with murder, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, February 17 along James Street in Kingston.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m. the now-deceased 38-year-old Lamarka Brown, otherwise called 'Lamark', was among a group sitting at a business establishment when they were approached by the teen.

The teen opened gunfire hitting Brown and two others several times.

They were taken to hospital where they were treated and admitted.

Brown succumbed on Friday, February 19.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday and later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.