UWI lecturer presents solution to overcoming ‘math phobia’

A lecturer in mathematics at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, has found a simple solution to overcoming what is commonly referred to as ‘math phobia’, or mathematical anxiety.

UWI lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, Dr Mahesha Narayana, in collaboration with colleagues in India, has used a simple technique, the boundary value problem (BVP), to simplify what has been a complicated issue for people with math phobia.

This technique is outlined in a paper, titled ‘On the differential transform method of solving boundary eigenvalue problems: An illustration’ that was recently published in the ZAMM Journal of Applied Mathematics and Mechanics.

“In the authors’ technique, the boundary value problem (BVP) is first converted into an initial value problem (IVP) by replacing the right-end boundary conditions using initial guess conditions and also treating the eigenvalue as an additional unknown to obtain the recurrence relations between the coefficients of the Taylor series,” the UWI explained in a release.

A Taylor series is an infinite power series of a continuous function that helps in approximating the eigen solution of the BEVP of interest.

“An additional artificial differential equation and a normalisation condition are used for closure, and the guess values together with the eigenvalue are solved using a well-known numerical method called the Newton-Raphson,” the regional university added.

Further highlighting the significance of Narayana’s technique, the UWI stated: “With no great algorithms to learn, the method is so elegant that a high school student with little mental exertion and with the necessary guidance can follow it.”

It said the authors are convinced that the simplicity of the method in obtaining a reliable solution to a BEVP will help create interest in mathematics among Jamaican students, and paves the way for using other such simple techniques to handle challenging problems.

Narayana’s simple technique to resolving math phobia comes as the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information observes Math Week, from March 28-April 1, under the theme: ‘Born to do Math’.

Persons can read the publication of the research in detail at: https://doi.org/10.1002/zamm.202000114