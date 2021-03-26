11 new COVID-19 deaths, 330 additional cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 557.

The deceased are:

* An 83-year-old female from Hanover

* A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 77-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 93-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 63-year-old female from St Ann

* A 42-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 68-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 48-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 55-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 39-year-old-male from Westmoreland

* A 57-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

And five other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 79.

Meanwhile, there were 330 new cases with ages ranging from 29 days to 99 years, pushing the total to 37,458 with 19,795 being active.

Of the new cases, 147 are men and 183 are women.

In the meantime, there were 109 more recoveries, increasing the total to 16,848.

Some 443 persons are in hospital with 40 being moderately ill and 46 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 23,635 are at home.

