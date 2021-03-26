Body of missing Portmore accounting clerk found

The body of missing 20-year-old accounting clerk, Khanice Jackson has been found.

It was found this morning in an open lot beside the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine.

Jackson, who is from Manchester Avenue in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine had been missing since Wednesday, March 24.

According to a missing person report, the accounting clerk was last seen leaving her home for work and had not been seen or heard from since.

Police investigators are now on the scene where the body was found.

