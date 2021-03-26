Collymore, co-accused for bail hearing June 30

Businessman Omar ‘Best’ Collymore, who is accused of orchestrating the brutal murder of his wife, is scheduled to return to the Home Circuit Court on June 30 along with his four co-accused for a bail application.

The date for the hearing was scheduled on Wednesday, when the men appeared in court for a plea and case-management hearing.

Collymore and his four co-accused – Carey Jonas, Shaquilla Edwards, Michaels Adams, and Dwayne Pinks – were remanded.

The accused men are charged in relation to the shooting death of 32-year-old Simone Campbell-Collymore and 36-year-old taxi operator Winston Watson, who were gunned down on Stanley Terrace in Red Hills, St Andrew, on January 2, 2018.

It is reported that the two had just arrived at an apartment building where Campbell-Collymore lived when four men travelling on two motorbikes rode up.

The two pillion passengers got off the bikes and opened fire on the taxi multiple times.

Campbell-Collymore, who was reportedly shot 21 times, and Walters both died on the spot.

A day before her funeral, Omar Collymore was stopped at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston as he was attempting to leave the island.

One of Collymore’s co-accused, Wade Blackwood, who was one of the shooters in the incident, was sentenced on March 11 to two life sentences on two counts of murder and eight and a half years for illegal possession of a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently, and he will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years.

In his social enquiry report, the 24-year-old killer said that he was threatened by two men to take part in the murder plot as payment for a firearm that went missing during his brother’s arrest or he would be killed.

