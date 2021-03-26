Journalist Michael Sharpe recovering in hospital

Senior journalist Michael Sharpe has been hospitalised.

His family has released a statement saying Sharpe has thanked his friends and well wishers for their kindness and encouragement as he continues to recover.

"He and his family ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers," a section of the statement read.

Sharpe, is the news operations manager at the Jamaica News Network, a member of The RJRGLEANER Communications Group of which The Gleaner is a part.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.