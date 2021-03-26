Judgement is upon the world – Israelite

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

“And he said unto Abram, Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance. And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age. But in the fourth generation they shall come hither again: for the iniquity of the Amorites is not yet full. (Genesis 15:13-16)

The time has come, according to Rohan ‘Ya Moyshe Israel’ Lee, for people to seek the truth and repent, or risk losing their souls.

Founder of the I am That I am Ministry, Lee, who identifies as an Israelite, said the pandemic, and all that it has caused to surface, is a sign that God is judging his people.

“The year 2019 marked the end of 400 years of captivity of the Israelites that were brought into America – Mystery Babylon – and the Father is now judging the people of the world for their evil and their inequity. They (Israelites) were also brought into the Caribbean and Europe.”

Lee said people across the world have pledged allegiance to the Devil under the guise of religion, and calamity will continue to befall those who are not among the chosen few.

“The news of COVID is man-made, but the judgement happening to the people is true. Though the world is being judged, true Israel is being covered, which is the chosen people. Those in the Book of Life have nothing to worry about.

He added that the chosen people are the only ones who will be caught up to meet the Messiah when the time comes.

“All the chosen people will be caught up and meet the Messiah when He comes and we are not going to reign in Heaven, but on Earth. It is all biblical; all that we see happening now is biblical. When Yahshua comes we will be caught up to meet Him, and we will be like Him and we will rule the wicked nations for 1,000 years; the Bible said it.”

Lee said that as the world continues to face tragedy and unrest, the chosen people must also prepare themselves to go into the wilderness.

“We must prepare for the wilderness. For those who have not repented, they must read the truth. When they read the truth, those who have ears to hear will hear. People will say I am mad, but that is what they said about Yahshua and the prophets, and that’s OK,” Lee said.

He further added that the truth he speaks about can be found in the Bible, as all he believes in is biblical.

“If people want to know the truth, they can visit the I am That I am Assembly of Israel website. People need to stop calling on Jesus, His name is Yahshua. Jesus is a Greek god that was given to us to keep us in captivity. There is no name by which men will be saved but by the name of Yahshua. Only the remnants will be saved, and even the European who printed Bibles will tell you,” he ended.