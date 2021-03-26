Michael Lorne wins attorney disbarment appeal, instead suspended

Michael Lorne has won his appeal against his disbarment by the General Legal Council.

The Court of Appeal handed down its decision this morning.

Lorne was disbarred by a disciplinary panel of the General Legal Council in 2017 following a hearing into a complaint into the alleged handling of transactions concerning the sale of a property in east Kingston.

He was found guilty of professional misconduct.

Following the decision, he filed an appeal and the court subsequently reserved its ruling.

His appeal was upheld today.

The court ruled that Lorne may resume his legal practice in June of next year.

Reacting, Lorne told The Gleaner that he is happy with the decision of the court.

“We give thanks for the outcome and we will continue the liberation struggle,” said Lorne, who is a Rastafarian.

His lawyer Bianca Samuels, instructed by the law firm Knight, Junor & Samuels, told The Gleaner that the legal team is elated with the outcome of the case.

