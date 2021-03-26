Police issue advisory on airport travel during curfew

The police have issued an advisory for persons who will need to travel to airports during curfew hours.

Members of the public are being advised to travel with the itinerary of the person travelling.

The person doing the pick-up should also have a government-issued identification card.

The police say this will speed up the verification process and minimise delays.

