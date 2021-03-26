Psych report request delays sentencing in Nevia Sinclair murder case

The sentencing of Jermaine Miller, who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend Nevia Sinclair at her home in St Elizabeth, has been pushed back to July 15.

When the hearing was called up yesterday, his lawyer requested a psychiatric evaluation for him before the sentencing is handed down.

Presiding High Court Justice Evon Browne acceded and deferred the sentencing hearing until July 15.

Miller pleaded guilty in court on March 16.

READ: Father wants daughter’s killer executed as lesson to abusers, bitter exes

Twenty-six-year-old Sinclair – the daughter of local Justice of the Peace Neville Sinclair – was stabbed to death at home in Brinkley, St Elizabeth, on January 12, 2020, at approximately 10:50 p.m.

It is further reported that on the night of the killing Miller broke into the family’s house and went into the kitchen, picked up a knife, and went to Sinclair’s room where he stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the premises.

At the time of her death, Sinclair was employed as a secretary at the National Works Agency in Mandeville.

Her relationship with Miller was said to have been tumultuous, as her father Neville Sinclair reportedly had to visit the couple’s home in the neighbouring Hatfield district to help settle domestic disputes.

Sinclair had moved back home with her parents after ending her relationship with Miller.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.