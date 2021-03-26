Relatives of Khanice Jackson lament Jamaica’s crime problem

Relatives of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson have been left distraught by her murder and are lamenting Jamaica’s crime monster, especially against women and girls.

They say that they held on to hope as repeated calls were made to her cell phone.

Surmising that her cell phone was charged, relatives say they were hoping that the phone could be used to determine Jackson’s whereabouts.

Those hopes were dashed this morning when news came that her partially decomposed body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village, which is located along Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The body of the former St Andrew High School student was allegedly found with the hands bound and the underwear removed.

Jackson, who is from Manchester Avenue in Independence City in Portmore, had been missing since Wednesday, March 24.

In Photo: Khanice Jackson

“From the day she went missing, the phone kept on ringing. That means the phone wasn’t dead. We called like crazy,” said a relative who did not wish to give her name.

“Girls are missing constantly here in Jamaica. So if you have a girl pickney, what happens here in Jamaica? If you have a girl pickney you have to follow her to the bus stop, you have to take her to work, you have to pick her up, she can’t even get to live her own life,” the relative vented.

She was among relatives who gathered at Jackson’s Independence City home.

Jackson’s mother Eunice Chambers was still speaking to detectives from the Greater Portmore Police Station when the Gleaner visited her house.

She eventually left with investigators.

- Nadine Wilson-Harris

