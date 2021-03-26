‘Savage’… Chang condemns killing of Khanice Jackson

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has condemned the killing of Portmore accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, describing her murder as vicious, tragic, and savage.

Jackson’s body was discovered this morning in the vicinity of the Portmore Fishing Village, located along Dyke Road in the municipality.

Jackson went missing on Wednesday, March 24 in Portmore, St Catherine.

According to Chang, preliminary reports are that Jackson was abducted while she was at a bus stop in Portmore.

The police had reported that the body was clad in a black skirt, blue blouse and was in a state of partial decomposition.

Chang, in a statement this afternoon, said that all murders require strong condemnation however it is particularly disturbing when a young woman is preyed upon and killed.

He says it’s encouraging that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The national security minister said that he has instructed the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing Khanice’s killer (s) to justice.

“Recovering the soul of our nation requires that a strong message is sent to those who prey on our citizens, including women and children, that they will be met with the full force of the law and will be brought to justice,” Chang said.

“The Government will not be deterred by naysayers who attempt to impose stumbling blocks in the way of proven, credible, and strong measures intended to reduce murders in the island,” he added.

