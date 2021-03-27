Police say they have 'strong evidence' in Jackson case

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, says the police have gathered strong evidence in the murder case involving 20 year-old Khanice Jackson.

The deputy commissioner said investigations are advanced and charges are expected to be laid soon.

The police have detained a 50 year-old man in connection with the murder.

Jackson, who is from Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on Wednesday. Her body was later found near a fishing beach on Dyke Road, Portmore on Friday morning.

She was a past student of the St Andrew High School for Girls and worked as an accounting clerk up to the time of her death.

Bailey, who accompanied Prime Minister Andrew Holness to the home of the deceased woman earlier today, told family members that the police are confident in the evidence they have gathered.

"What I will assure you is that the investigation is well advanced and based on where we are now, we are confident that justice will be served," he assured the family.

He continued: "We have recovered some of her property. We know how the incident happened, and we have discovered some additional things that point to how it happened, and we have an idea as to when it happened."

Internal investigation to take place

Meanwhile, in response to the family's criticism of the police's conduct in relation to the missing person report filed for Jackson on Wednesday, Bailey disclosed that a probe has been launched into whether the police followed protocol in their treatment of the report.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also assured the family that the process which took place would be reviewed.

"I am particularly concerned that you have raised the issue regarding response time of the police, but as a general principle we are going to [review] the internal process. Already we have a new policy, whether or not that policy has filtered down to the administrative staff that's something we have to correct," Holness said.

"It can't be in the future that any police officer is dismissive of the public or treat lightly any report of someone that is reported missing and is potentially in danger," he said.

