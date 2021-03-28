32 year-old St Catherine woman missing

A 32 year-old St Catherine woman has been missing since yesterday.

She is Shauna-Gayle Reid from Waterford, Portmore.

The police say Reid was last seen in Waterford about 5:50 a.m. yesterday. She is of dark complexion, medium build about five feet three inches tall. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is not known.

The police are asking anyone knowing her whereabouts to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

