Helpline for parents struggling with responsibilities, schooling children

The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) has established country-wide helplines for parents who may be in need assistance to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPSC says it has made the move in light of the difficulties being expressed by some parents who have found themselves attending to household responsibilities and, at the same time, their children's learning, as schools revert to operating remotely.

"Other parents are worried and are very uncertain as it relates to the impact of the disease," the NPSC added in a release.

It says the lines are manned by competent persons, trained to provide psychosocial first aid.

The numbers to call are:

Westmoreland - 876-560-9314 (Digicel); 876-788-5568 (Flow)

- 876-560-9314 (Digicel); 876-788-5568 (Flow) Hanover - 876-560-9630 (Digicel); 876-788-5371 (Flow)

- 876-560-9630 (Digicel); 876-788-5371 (Flow) St James - 876-560-9395, 876-560-9336 (Digicel); 876-788-5214, 876-788-5276 (Flow)

- 876-560-9395, 876-560-9336 (Digicel); 876-788-5214, 876-788-5276 (Flow) Trelawny - 876-560-9736 (Digicel); 876-788-5382 (Flow)

- 876-560-9736 (Digicel); 876-788-5382 (Flow) St Ann - 876-560-9399, 876-560-9634 (Digicel); 876-788-5468, 876-788-5606 (Flow)

- 876-560-9399, 876-560-9634 (Digicel); 876-788-5468, 876-788-5606 (Flow) St Mary - 876-560-9604 (Digicel); 876-788-5196 (Flow)

- 876-560-9604 (Digicel); 876-788-5196 (Flow) Portland - 876-560-9215 (Digicel); 876-788-5323 (Flow)

- 876-560-9215 (Digicel); 876-788-5323 (Flow) St Thomas - 876-560-9269 (Digicel); 876-788-5409 (Flow)

- 876-560-9269 (Digicel); 876-788-5409 (Flow) St Andrew - 876-560-9425 (Digicel); 876-788-5417 (Flow)

- 876-560-9425 (Digicel); 876-788-5417 (Flow) Kingston - 876-560-9656, 876-560-9758 (Digicel); 876-788-5460, 876-788-5329 (Flow)

- 876-560-9656, 876-560-9758 (Digicel); 876-788-5460, 876-788-5329 (Flow) St Catherine - 876-560-9289, 876-560-9564 (Digicel); 876-788-5378 (Flow)

- 876-560-9289, 876-560-9564 (Digicel); 876-788-5378 (Flow) Clarendon - 876-560-9209, 876-560-9503 (Digicel); 876-788-5201 (Flow)

- 876-560-9209, 876-560-9503 (Digicel); 876-788-5201 (Flow) Manchester - 876-560-9176 (Digicel); 876-788-5427 (Flow)

- 876-560-9176 (Digicel); 876-788-5427 (Flow) St Elizabeth- 876-560-9302 (Digicel); 876-788-5172 (Flow)

