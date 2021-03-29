Taxi operator robbed, run over by thieves in Hellshire

A taxi operator has been admitted to hospital after he was robbed of his motor car and then run over by his attackers in Hellshire, Portmore, St Catherine.

It is reported that about 2 p.m. on Monday, the motorist was seen lying on the Sand Hills Vista main road.

An alarm was raised.

It was then discovered that the injured man had been run over by his attackers.

The cabbie has been admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, investigators said that his vehicle, a blue Toyota Probox, was recovered in Constant Spring, St Andrew.

