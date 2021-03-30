120 arrested and charged for COVID restriction breaches

The police are reporting that 120 persons were arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act over the weekend.

Additionally, the police say over 200 persons, including partygoers, warned for prosecution.

Among those arrested were persons who attended illegal parties in St Andrew (21) and Hanover (34).

The police say while there was a high level of compliance over the weekend, there were those who continue to be defiant.

They are warning persons to adhere to the COVID restrictions.

The police are urging Jamaicans to report all activities that contravene the COVID-19 rules, especially in the periods of lockdown that were recently announced.

Persons who are aware of illegal gatherings or other breaches are being encouraged to share the information with the police.

