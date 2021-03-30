Closure of St Thomas Parish Court further extended

The suspension of operation at the St Thomas Parish Court has been further extended due to COVID-19.

The building was first closed on March 18 to facility cleaning activities.

Operations were set to resume subsequently but were moved to yesterday March 29.

In a statement, the Court Management Division informed that the resumption has been further pushed back to next week Tuesday, April 6.

It says the building has been deep cleaned.

During the closure, habeas corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court in Kingston where they will be heard.

The division has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the division at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269 or visit at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.

