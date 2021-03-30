Former gov't minister Maxine Henry Wilson hospitalised with COVID

Former Education Minister Maxine Henry Wilson has been hospitalised.

Henry Wilson is reported to have contracted COVID-19 and is showing symptoms of the disease.

Her daughter Seya Henry Wilson last night posted on Facebook: “Prayers up for Maxine Henry Wilson”.

Henry Wilson’s People’s National Party colleagues including the current legal adviser Aloun Assamba have also sent good wishes.

Doctors Michelle Charles and Saphire Longmore of the Jamaica Labour Party also wished the former minister well as she battles the illness.

