Grange lambasts violence against women

Gender Minister Olivia Grange this afternoon in Parliament blasted violence against women and girls and called for Jamaicans to do more to eliminate these acts.

Grange listed a number of women who were killed over the past few months as she condemned how they died.

She argued that the spirits of victims remain unsettled given how the women were cut down.

She stated that the women were killed as a result of domestic abuse and the refusal of men to accept the decisions of females.

“How can we as a society remain unmoved by these horrible deaths of our women and girls? To what extent does the continuation of this hostility speak to collective failure on our part in the House and on the part of the whole society?” Grange questioned.

Grange argued that the deaths of the women would be especially heartbreaking for their families, given their absence in the Easter period.

She called for faith-based institutions to do more to protect women, who she said are the backbones of their organisations.

The gender minister noted that a campaign to get women to arm themselves is gaining momentum.

She said her ministry will be in talks with the Ministry of Justice on the matter.

