Lockdowns a big blow, cries Bog Hole farmer

Karen Campbell, who farms in Anderson Town, Bog Hole, was already having challenges since the setback with the rains that walloped the island in October and November last year.

Having not fully recovered from the floods, the Clarendon farmer said that the three consecutive weekend lockdowns, which commenced on March 26, will see her business buckling under the pressure.

The measures, announced on March 21 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, aim to curb the spread of coronavirus cases, which have topped 39,000. More than 580 people have died.

“Government a lock us down. We can’t get to make nuh money and at the same time we have we bills fi pay. A di worse announcement ever make,” she said in an interview with The Gleaner.

Campbell, who also operates a bar and a shop, said she is struggling to make ends meet with the high cost of electricity, the downturn in business while still having to meet her other financial obligations.

“Right now mi have over two acres a cabbage and no market, and dem a sey mi fi come offa road by 12, so by mi carry mi stuff out, a time fi come off di road. As you si mi yah, mi stress bout dis. I’m so stressed,” she said in despair.

Vegetables are the main crops cultivated in Anderson Town.

Campbell said that most of her fellow farmers are complaining about low returns on their investment, with cabbage fetching prices as low as $20 per pound.

Last year, Minister of Agriculture Floyd Green toured the flood-battered areas with the promise of assistance to the affected farmers. Campbell, one of the beneficiaries, scoffed at the help she received.

“Two hundred and fifty seeds? Big farmer like me!” she said as she highlighted her expenses.

Purchasing fertiliser, chemicals, preparing the land she said runs her to the tune of over $400,000 plus there is the cost of paying a worker to assist.

“Government nah do nutten, and dem say dem have big plans fi farmers. ... Crops ready to be sold and some started spoiling,” she said.

Campbell disclosed that she had no backup plan, adding that all she could now resort to doing was to “siddung and look”.

editorial@gleanerjm.com