Montego Bay's Retirement Dump on fire

Published:Tuesday | March 30, 2021
Smoke blankets parts of the second city at sunrise this morning amid a fire at Montego Bay's Retirement Dump - Contributed photo.

The Retirement Dump in Montego Bay, St James is now on fire.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority says it appears to be the result of spontaneous combustion. 

Solid waste officials are now seeking to dump soil on the fire to extinguish it and are being assisted by firefighters. 

However, the agency says there could be smoke across the second city for the rest of the day.

