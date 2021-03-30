Montego Bay's Retirement Dump on fire

The Retirement Dump in Montego Bay, St James is now on fire.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority says it appears to be the result of spontaneous combustion.

Solid waste officials are now seeking to dump soil on the fire to extinguish it and are being assisted by firefighters.

However, the agency says there could be smoke across the second city for the rest of the day.

