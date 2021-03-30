Police interview suspect in murder of Khanice Jackson

The suspect in the murder of 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson has now been interviewed by police detectives.

Fitz Bailey, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of crime and security, told The Gleaner that during the interview, the suspect gave a statement under caution.

"I will not say whether he confessed to the crime or not, all I will say is that he gave a caution statement," Bailey said.

The suspect, 50-year-old auto mechanic Robert Fowler, otherwise called 'Backra' of Portmore, St Catherine, will be charged soon.

He has retained an attorney who was also present at the interview this morning.

Jackson, who lived on Manchester Avenue in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was reported missing last Wednesday after she did not show up at work.

Two days later, her body was found in bushes near a fishing beach along the Dyke Road in Portmore.

The suspect was arrested on the same day.

