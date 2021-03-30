St Catherine man charged with rape, extortion and child cruelty

The police say efforts are under way to secure a court date for a St Catherine man who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a young girl.

Charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, extortion, and cruelty to a child is 28-year-old Kareem Beckford, a customer service representative of Brunswick Avenue in the parish.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that in January, the accused, who is a friend of the complainant’s family, caused her to strip naked and kneel on the floor with a book in her hand as punishment for leaving the house.

According to the police, on a separate occasion, also in January, while the complainant was attending online classes at his house, Beckford allegedly called her into his room and sexually assaulted her.

The police report that subsequent to the alleged incident Beckford reportedly threatened the complainant that her family would be told that she was sexually active if she refused to pay him $10,000.

The girl reportedly then informed her aunt about what happened, who reported the matter to the police.

Beckford was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday, March 24.

His court date is being finalised.