St Catherine Parish Court, Portmore Outstation closed for deep cleaning

The St Catherine Parish Court and its Portmore Outstation have been closed for today to facilitate deep cleaning of the buildings.

They will reopen on Wednesday, March 31.

The Old Harbour Outstation of the St Catherine Parish Court remains open.

Therefore, persons with matters at the Old Harbour Outstation should proceed to court as scheduled.

For information:

* Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 888-429-5269

* Visit at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.

