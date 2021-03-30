Transport Authority implements new measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure

The Transport Authority says it has implemented new measures for the submission of applications for all categories of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Starting today, hackney, stage, and express carriages, and commercial carriers’ applicants are encouraged to utilise the authority’s online application portal.

The portal can be accessed at www.ta.org.jm.

To access the online application portal, customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit, or prepaid credit cards to make payment for transactions.

Persons requiring support with their online application may contact the authority’s customer Centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily and where necessary make an appointment to see a customer care representative.

Persons without an appointment will be charged a penalty of $10,000.

Applicants may also drop off applications at the Half Way Tree Transportation Centre, the Montego Bay Metro Company Limited, the Downtown Municipal Transport Centre (Waterlane), and at the authority’s operations division at 107 Maxfield Ave in St Andrew.

New and renewal route taxi operators should continue to submit applications to any of the 41 approved route taxi associations in their parish of operation.

In the meantime, the authority says it is in discussions with route taxi associations to collect other PPV licence applications (such as Hackney Carriages) from customers at a small fee.

The authority is therefore encouraging all its customers to utilise the low contact options for submitting their applications and reduce their risk of exposure to the COVID 19.

