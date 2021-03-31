All courts to close at 11 a.m Thursday

The Court Administration Division has announced that all courts will be closed at 11 o'clock on Thursday morning.

This is an hour earlier than the closing time for non-essential establishments ahead of the second weekend lockdown.

The Court Administration Division says all courts will reopen on Tuesday, April 06.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.