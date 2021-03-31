Wed | Mar 31, 2021

All courts to close at 11 a.m Thursday

Published:Wednesday | March 31, 2021 | 7:55 PM
The Court Administration Division has announced that all courts will be closed at 11 o'clock on Thursday morning.

This is an hour earlier than the closing time for non-essential establishments ahead of the second weekend lockdown.

The Court Administration Division says all courts will reopen on Tuesday, April 06.

