Credit Unions of Jamaica support JCDC’s Primary School Debate Competition

The Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League, (JCCUL), on behalf of Credit Unions of Jamaica, recently sponsored the JCDC Eastern Region Virtual Club Debate Competition in the amount of $30,000, not including the contributed prizes of electronic tablets and family game sets. The prizes were awarded to second-place winners from Half-Way Tree Primary School’s Asha Rae Morgan, Imani-Lauren Folkes, and Olivia Logan.

Education Loans

We all have big dreams, and sometimes the things we want to achieve can seem out of reach. Unfortunately, pursuing education whether at the secondary or tertiary level can get very expensive. Fortunately, credit unions have a number of education loans to ensure that you don’t have to give up on your dreams.

Four Benefits of an Education Loan

1. You don’t have to repay until after you graduate.

2. You pay for your education in a manageable amount after you graduate.

3. Credit union staff are willing to negotiate an amount that is fair.

4. Your lack of finances at the moment won’t dictate your access to education.

