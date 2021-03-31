Gas prices up $1.26, diesel down $0.25

Gas prices will go up by $1.26 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $136.70 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $139.53.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $127.25.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $131.13 per litre following a decrease of $0.77.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.25 to sell for $101.53.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.36 to sell for $54.26, while butane will move down by $0.25 to sell for $53.37 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

